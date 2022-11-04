Thiruvilaiyadal

Not Available

Devrishi Narad visits Bhagwan Shri Shivji, Devi Maa Parvati, and their sons, Bhagwan Shri Ganesh, and Bhagwan Shri Kartikeya, and presents Shivji with a fruit. He decides to give it to his wife, who, in turn, decides to give it to her sons. But Shivji wants her to give it to only one. As a result, both the sons are put to a test, and Ganeshji is declared the winner. Kartikeyaji gets offended and decides to leave, followed closely by his parents and brother. Parvatiji catches up to him and narrates a series of stories involving herself and Shivji, including how Shivji battled a giant shark; assisted a singer in overcoming a formidable opponent; as well as Shivji's anger with his father-in-law.