This Boy Is a Professional Wizard

Chiharu is a wizard in charge of the magic department's crisis counter-measure division. His days are hectic, but he meets a candid young man named Toyohi at his favorite bar, and the two hit it off. On their way home, Toyohi suddenly confesses to Chiharu. Chiharu is at first bewildered at his unexpected confession, but he starts to fall into Toyohi's pace, and the two begin to spend more time together. However, after a mistake at work, Chiharu decides to devote himself to his work and pushes Toyohi away.