This Film Is Not Yet Rated

Kirby Dick's provocative documentary investigates the secretive and inconsistent process by which the Motion Picture Association of America rates films, revealing the organization's underhanded efforts to control culture. Dick questions whether certain studios get preferential treatment and exposes the discrepancies in how the MPAA views sex and violence.
|Kimberly Peirce
|Herself - Director of 'Boys Don't Cry'
|Jon Lewis
|Himself - Author of 'Hollywood v. Hardcore'
|David Ansen
|Himself - Film Critic at 'Newsweek'
|Martin Garbus
|Himself - First Amendment Attorney and Filmmakers Representative at Appeals
|Wayne Kramer
|Himself - Director of 'The Cooler'
|Paul Dergarabedian
|Himself - Box Office Analyst
