2006

This Film Is Not Yet Rated

  • Documentary

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

January 25th, 2006

Studio

BBC

Kirby Dick's provocative documentary investigates the secretive and inconsistent process by which the Motion Picture Association of America rates films, revealing the organization's underhanded efforts to control culture. Dick questions whether certain studios get preferential treatment and exposes the discrepancies in how the MPAA views sex and violence.

Cast

Kimberly PeirceHerself - Director of 'Boys Don't Cry'
Jon LewisHimself - Author of 'Hollywood v. Hardcore'
David AnsenHimself - Film Critic at 'Newsweek'
Martin GarbusHimself - First Amendment Attorney and Filmmakers Representative at Appeals
Wayne KramerHimself - Director of 'The Cooler'
Paul DergarabedianHimself - Box Office Analyst

