1983

This Girl For Hire

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 10th, 1983

Studio

Not Available

In this pilot for a proposed TV series, B.T. Brady is a flippant, but somewhat klutzy female private detective in Hollywood who sets out to solve the murder of a obnoxious mystery writer. Along the way, Brady gets help from her flamboyant mother Zandra, a washed-up actress, as well as Brady's live-in boyfriend Wolfe who runs a memorabilia shop.

Cast

Bess ArmstrongB' T' Brady
Celeste HolmZandra Stoneham
Cliff DeYoungLieutenant Phil Hansen
Ray WalstonAbner Litto
Roddy McDowallManfred Hayes
Hermione BaddeleyEdwina Gaylord

