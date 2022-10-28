This Girl For Hire

In this pilot for a proposed TV series, B.T. Brady is a flippant, but somewhat klutzy female private detective in Hollywood who sets out to solve the murder of a obnoxious mystery writer. Along the way, Brady gets help from her flamboyant mother Zandra, a washed-up actress, as well as Brady's live-in boyfriend Wolfe who runs a memorabilia shop.
|Bess Armstrong
|B' T' Brady
|Celeste Holm
|Zandra Stoneham
|Cliff DeYoung
|Lieutenant Phil Hansen
|Ray Walston
|Abner Litto
|Roddy McDowall
|Manfred Hayes
|Hermione Baddeley
|Edwina Gaylord
