This Is Not a Coup

This a coup describes ECB's financial interventions in states like Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Cyprus and Greece. Featuring well known academics, politicians and journalists, it analyses the relation of EU institutions with big corporations and banks. In order to guarantee full independence from private companies and interests, the project is financed through crowd-funding - namely donations from citizens, trade unions and independent organizations and foundations across the globe.

