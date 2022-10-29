Not Available

This Is Our Time

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Pure Flix Entertainment

After graduation, five friends set out to make a difference in the world for God. Their ambitions are high, their passions are strong but will they have the courage to fulfill their calling regardless of what comes their way. The sacrifice they are asked to pay may just be too high. Through Godly council from an outside source, the group realizes that this is not their time after all, it's all His.

Cast

Shawn-Caulin YoungEthan
Kate CobbCatherine
Erin BetheaAlexandria
Matthew FloridaRyder
Eric RobertsBob
T.J. DalrympleLuke

View Full Cast >

Images