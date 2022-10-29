This Is Our Time

After graduation, five friends set out to make a difference in the world for God. Their ambitions are high, their passions are strong but will they have the courage to fulfill their calling regardless of what comes their way. The sacrifice they are asked to pay may just be too high. Through Godly council from an outside source, the group realizes that this is not their time after all, it's all His.
|Shawn-Caulin Young
|Ethan
|Kate Cobb
|Catherine
|Erin Bethea
|Alexandria
|Matthew Florida
|Ryder
|Eric Roberts
|Bob
|T.J. Dalrymple
|Luke
