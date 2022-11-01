This Is Personal: The Hunt For The Yorkshire Ripper

This is a dramatisation of the real-life investigation into the notorious Yorkshire Ripper murders of the late 1970s, showing the effect that it had on the health and career of Assistant Chief Constable George Oldfield who led the enquiry.
|Alun Armstrong
|Asst. Chief Const. George Oldfield
|Richard Ridings
|Det. Supt. Dick Holland
|John Duttine
|Det. Chief Supt. Jim Hobson
|James Laurenson
|Gerard Horan
|Detective Chief Superintendent John Domaille
|Stephen Moore
|Professor David Gee
View Full Cast >