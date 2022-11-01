Not Available

This Is Personal: The Hunt For The Yorkshire Ripper

  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

This is a dramatisation of the real-life investigation into the notorious Yorkshire Ripper murders of the late 1970s, showing the effect that it had on the health and career of Assistant Chief Constable George Oldfield who led the enquiry.

Cast

Alun ArmstrongAsst. Chief Const. George Oldfield
Richard RidingsDet. Supt. Dick Holland
John DuttineDet. Chief Supt. Jim Hobson
James Laurenson
Gerard HoranDetective Chief Superintendent John Domaille
Stephen MooreProfessor David Gee

