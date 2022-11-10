1984

This Is Spinal Tap

  • Comedy
  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 7th, 1984

Studio

Spinal Tap Prod.

Legendary British rock band Spinal Tap is followed by a documentary film-maker during their attempt at an American comeback tour. The resulting film, interspersed with powerful performances showcasing Tap's pivotal music and profound lyrics, candidly follows the group as the difficult industry threatens to fade them into obscurity.

Cast

Christopher GuestNigel Tufnel
Michael McKeanDavid St. Hubbins
Harry ShearerDerek Smalls
R.J. ParnellMick Shrimpton
June ChadwickJeanine Pettibone
David KaffViv Savage

Images