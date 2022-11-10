This Is Spinal Tap

Legendary British rock band Spinal Tap is followed by a documentary film-maker during their attempt at an American comeback tour. The resulting film, interspersed with powerful performances showcasing Tap's pivotal music and profound lyrics, candidly follows the group as the difficult industry threatens to fade them into obscurity.
|Christopher Guest
|Nigel Tufnel
|Michael McKean
|David St. Hubbins
|Harry Shearer
|Derek Smalls
|R.J. Parnell
|Mick Shrimpton
|June Chadwick
|Jeanine Pettibone
|David Kaff
|Viv Savage
