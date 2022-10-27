Not Available

This Man Must Die

  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Les Films de la Boétie

When his young son is killed in a hit and run accident, Charles Thenier resolves to hunt down and murder the killer. By chance, Thenier makes the acquaintance of an actress, Helène Lanson, who was in the car at the time of the accident. He then meets Helène’s brother-in-law, Paul Decourt, a truly horrible individual.

Cast

Caroline CellierHelene Lanson
Jean YannePaul Decourt
Louise ChevalierMadame Levenes
Lorraine RainerAnna Ferrand
Dominique ZardiLe premier inspecteur
RaymoneLa mère de Paul

View Full Cast >

Images