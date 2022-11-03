1931

This Modern Age

  • Drama
  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 28th, 1931

Studio

Not Available

Valentine Winters goes to Paris to meet the divorced mother she has never known. She becomes involved with dissipated Tony and when their car rolls over is saved by Harvard footballer Bob. When Bob brings his parents to meet her, Tony comes in drunk and Valentine's mother is revealed to have been for five years the mistress of wealthy Andre. Bob's parents leaves in disgust, but love conquers all

Cast

Pauline FrederickDiane 'Di' Winters
Neil HamiltonRobert 'Bob' Blake Jr.
Monroe OwsleyTony Girard
Albert ContiAndré de Graignon
Hobart BosworthRobert Blake Sr.
Emma DunnMrs. Margaret Blake

Images