This Modern Age

Valentine Winters goes to Paris to meet the divorced mother she has never known. She becomes involved with dissipated Tony and when their car rolls over is saved by Harvard footballer Bob. When Bob brings his parents to meet her, Tony comes in drunk and Valentine's mother is revealed to have been for five years the mistress of wealthy Andre. Bob's parents leaves in disgust, but love conquers all
|Pauline Frederick
|Diane 'Di' Winters
|Neil Hamilton
|Robert 'Bob' Blake Jr.
|Monroe Owsley
|Tony Girard
|Albert Conti
|André de Graignon
|Hobart Bosworth
|Robert Blake Sr.
|Emma Dunn
|Mrs. Margaret Blake
