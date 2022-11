Not Available

"Thomas the Falconer" is a nice family movie about a boy (Brano Holicek), a falcon, a prince, a princess and a nasty man who gets his come-uppance. It's gloriously filmed in the mountains of Slovakia. The DVD mastering is not quite up to Hollywood standards but not too bad. There are English subtitles. The movie itself is much better than many a Hollywood production being free of tat and razzmatazz. By: nbauers http://www.imdb.com/user/ur3250336/comments