2013

Thor: The Dark World

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 8th, 2013

Studio

Marvel Studios

Thor fights to restore order across the cosmos… but an ancient race led by the vengeful Malekith returns to plunge the universe back into darkness. Faced with an enemy that even Odin and Asgard cannot withstand, Thor must embark on his most perilous and personal journey yet, one that will reunite him with Jane Foster and force him to sacrifice everything to save us all.

Cast

Chris HemsworthThor
Natalie PortmanJane Foster
Tom HiddlestonLoki
Anthony HopkinsOdin
Christopher EcclestonMalekith
Jaimie AlexanderLady Sif

