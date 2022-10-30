Thorns of the soul

Not Available

Victoria becomes an orphan because her father, Don Lucio, died. She does not have good communication with her mother, Raquel. She looks for, and finds a job as a store employee, and at the same time she finishes her high school. There are memories from the past that cause her to seek out and create her destiny. She is avoiding from her family, her friends and from her boyfriend Aurelio. These and other stories, and this character and others are going to mix, and configure a complex crucible from the actual Paraguayan reality.