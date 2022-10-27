Not Available

Thoughtcrimes

  • Action
  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Blue Tulip Productions

Freya McAllister suddenly starts hearing voices in her head on the night of her High School Prom. One night Dr Michael Welles arrives telling Freya that she isn't crazy but that her voices are the thoughts of everyone around her. He teaches her to turn her telepathic powers into a powerful gift. What he doesn't say is that he works for the National Security Agency...

Cast

Navi RawatFreya McAllister
Joe FlaniganBrendan Dean
Peter HortonDr. Michael Welles
Joe MortonJon Harper
Jocelyn SeagraveJune McAllister

