Thoughtcrimes

Freya McAllister suddenly starts hearing voices in her head on the night of her High School Prom. One night Dr Michael Welles arrives telling Freya that she isn't crazy but that her voices are the thoughts of everyone around her. He teaches her to turn her telepathic powers into a powerful gift. What he doesn't say is that he works for the National Security Agency...
|Navi Rawat
|Freya McAllister
|Joe Flanigan
|Brendan Dean
|Peter Horton
|Dr. Michael Welles
|Joe Morton
|Jon Harper
|Jocelyn Seagrave
|June McAllister
