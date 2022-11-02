Not Available

Premji, Vijay Vasanth, and Nithin Sathya are close friends. Ajay Raj, who is out to avenge the killing of his younger sister by her boyfriend, also joins these friends. In this situation, a rowdy's daughter, Jennifer, loves Ajay, but he does not reciprocate. He has to first kill the person who cheated his sister and took her life. When it is known that it is Nitin Sathya who is the culprit, Ajay picks up an 'aruval' and rushes to confront Nitin. In the meantime, Nitin hires a mercenary paying him Rs 5 lakes to kill Ajay. The friends are divided and the outcome of the clashes between them forms the climax.