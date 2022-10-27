"The Three Ages," Buster Keaton's first feature-length film after a number of comedy shorts, is his parody of Griffith's "Intolerance." Keaton tells three parallel stories about the perils of romance, one set in the Stone Age, one during the Roman Empire, and one during the 20th century.
|Buster Keaton
|The Boy
|Wallace Beery
|The Villain
|Joe Roberts
|The Girl's Father
|Lillian Lawrence
|The Girl's Mother
|Blanche Payson
|The Amazon
|Kewpie Morgan
|The Emperor / Cave Man / Roman Thug
View Full Cast >