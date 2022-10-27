1923

Three Ages

  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 23rd, 1923

Studio

Buster Keaton Productions

"The Three Ages," Buster Keaton's first feature-length film after a number of comedy shorts, is his parody of Griffith's "Intolerance." Keaton tells three parallel stories about the perils of romance, one set in the Stone Age, one during the Roman Empire, and one during the 20th century.

Cast

Buster KeatonThe Boy
Wallace BeeryThe Villain
Joe RobertsThe Girl's Father
Lillian LawrenceThe Girl's Mother
Blanche PaysonThe Amazon
Kewpie MorganThe Emperor / Cave Man / Roman Thug

View Full Cast >

Images