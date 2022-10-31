1941

Three Girls About Town

  • Adventure
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 22nd, 1941

Studio

Columbia Pictures

Faith and Hope Banner, sisters, are "convention hostesses" in a hotel. A body is discovered next door as the magician's convention is leaving and the mortician's convention is arriving, and the sisters, with help from manager Wilburforce Puddle, try to hide it. Complicating matters, Hope's boyfriend, Tommy, is a newspaper reporter in the hotel covering some labor negotiations.

Cast

Binnie BarnesFaith Banner
Janet BlairCharity Banner
Robert BenchleyWilburforce Puddle, hotel manager
John HowardTommy Hopkins
Hugh O'ConnellChief of Police
Frank McGlynn Sr.Josephus Wiegal, senior mortician

View Full Cast >

Images