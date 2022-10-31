Three Girls About Town

Faith and Hope Banner, sisters, are "convention hostesses" in a hotel. A body is discovered next door as the magician's convention is leaving and the mortician's convention is arriving, and the sisters, with help from manager Wilburforce Puddle, try to hide it. Complicating matters, Hope's boyfriend, Tommy, is a newspaper reporter in the hotel covering some labor negotiations.
|Binnie Barnes
|Faith Banner
|Janet Blair
|Charity Banner
|Robert Benchley
|Wilburforce Puddle, hotel manager
|John Howard
|Tommy Hopkins
|Hugh O'Connell
|Chief of Police
|Frank McGlynn Sr.
|Josephus Wiegal, senior mortician
