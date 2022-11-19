Three Guitars: New Morning - The Paris Concert

Not Available

Hailed as the most inventive guitarist since Charlie Christian, Larry Coryell is not only a hero, but a living legend of the guitar. This is fully an utterly deserved epithet for this godfather of fusion, a creator of subtle sounds capes and of riffs delivered at the speed of light that qualify as jewels of musical distinction! As he demonstrates once again in the framework of Three Guitars with Badi Assad and John Abercombie, two of the sharpest guitarists on the circuit who joined him on the stage of the New Morning in 2004, Larry is one of the most engaging personalities of the jazz scene today.