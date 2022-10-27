Not Available

Three Men and a Leg

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Rodeo Drive

Three friends leave Milan by car heading south. Two of them are married to two sisters, the third one is going to marry the third sister. The marriage is going to take place in the villa of their vulgar but very rich father in law. They are also bringing him a work of modern art: a wooden leg worth millions even if it doesn't look like it.

Cast

Giovanni StortiGiovanni
Giacomo PorettiGiacomo
Marina MassironiChiara
Carlo CroccoloCav. Eros Cecconi
Luciana LittizzettoGiuliana,figlia del cav. Cecconi
Augusto ZucchiMedico

