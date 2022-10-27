Three Men and a Leg

Three friends leave Milan by car heading south. Two of them are married to two sisters, the third one is going to marry the third sister. The marriage is going to take place in the villa of their vulgar but very rich father in law. They are also bringing him a work of modern art: a wooden leg worth millions even if it doesn't look like it.
|Giovanni Storti
|Giovanni
|Giacomo Poretti
|Giacomo
|Marina Massironi
|Chiara
|Carlo Croccolo
|Cav. Eros Cecconi
|Luciana Littizzetto
|Giuliana,figlia del cav. Cecconi
|Augusto Zucchi
|Medico
