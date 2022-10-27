Not Available

Three Outlaw Samurai

  • Action
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Samurai Productions

Shiba, a wandering ronin, encounters a band of peasants who have kidnapped the daughter of their dictatorial magistrate, in hopes of coercing from him a reduction in taxes. Shiba takes up their fight, joined by two renegades from the magistrate's guard, Sakura and Kikyo. The three outlaws find themselves in a battle to the death.

Cast

Isamu NagatoKyôjûrô Sakura
Mikijiro HiraEinosuke Kikyô (as Mikijirô Hira)
Miyuki KuwanoAya
Yoshiko KayamaOyasu
Kyoko AoiOmitsu (as Kyôko Aoi)
Kamatari FujiwaraJinbê

Images