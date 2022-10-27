Three Outlaw Samurai

Shiba, a wandering ronin, encounters a band of peasants who have kidnapped the daughter of their dictatorial magistrate, in hopes of coercing from him a reduction in taxes. Shiba takes up their fight, joined by two renegades from the magistrate's guard, Sakura and Kikyo. The three outlaws find themselves in a battle to the death.
|Isamu Nagato
|Kyôjûrô Sakura
|Mikijiro Hira
|Einosuke Kikyô (as Mikijirô Hira)
|Miyuki Kuwano
|Aya
|Yoshiko Kayama
|Oyasu
|Kyoko Aoi
|Omitsu (as Kyôko Aoi)
|Kamatari Fujiwara
|Jinbê
