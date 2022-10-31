Three Sappy People

The stooges are phone repairmen who are mistaken for the psychiatrists in whose office they are working. A rich man hires them to treat his impetuous young wife who is always running of for submarine rides and the like. The boys ruin a dinner party at their clients mansion but their antics so amuse his wife the she is cured and the stooges are paid off handsomely.
|Larry Fine
|Moe Howard
|Lorna Gray
|Sherry Rumsford
|Don Beddoe
|Rumsford
|Bud Jamison
|Williams - Butler
|Curly Howard
|Curly
