1939

Three Sappy People

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 30th, 1939

Studio

Not Available

The stooges are phone repairmen who are mistaken for the psychiatrists in whose office they are working. A rich man hires them to treat his impetuous young wife who is always running of for submarine rides and the like. The boys ruin a dinner party at their clients mansion but their antics so amuse his wife the she is cured and the stooges are paid off handsomely.

Cast

Larry Fine
Moe Howard
Lorna GraySherry Rumsford
Don BeddoeRumsford
Bud JamisonWilliams - Butler
Curly HowardCurly

