On the eve of the Chinese New Year, three strangers make a pact before a small statue of the Chinese goddess of Destiny. The strangers are Crystal Shackleford, married to a wealthy philanderer; Jerome Artbutny, an outwardly respectable judge; and Johnny West, a seedy sneak thief. The threesome agree to purchase a sweepstakes ticket and share whatever winnings might accrue.
|Geraldine Fitzgerald
|Crystal Shackleford
|Peter Lorre
|Johnny West
|Joan Lorring
|Icey Crane
|Robert Shayne
|Bertram Fallon
|Marjorie Riordan
|Janet Elliott
|Arthur Shields
|Prosecutor
