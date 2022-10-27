1946

Three Strangers

  • Thriller

Release Date

January 27th, 1946

Studio

Warner Bros. Pictures

On the eve of the Chinese New Year, three strangers make a pact before a small statue of the Chinese goddess of Destiny. The strangers are Crystal Shackleford, married to a wealthy philanderer; Jerome Artbutny, an outwardly respectable judge; and Johnny West, a seedy sneak thief. The threesome agree to purchase a sweepstakes ticket and share whatever winnings might accrue.

Cast

Geraldine FitzgeraldCrystal Shackleford
Peter LorreJohnny West
Joan LorringIcey Crane
Robert ShayneBertram Fallon
Marjorie RiordanJanet Elliott
Arthur ShieldsProsecutor

