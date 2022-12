Not Available

It's almost Christmas and three boys are discussing various aspects of the big day, such as Santa Claus and the positioning of the figures in the manger scene beneath the tree, all in typical children's fashion. The next day, still excited by Christmas they go into town with their parents hoping to catch a glimpses of Santa in the store. Their parents tell them that Christmas isn't just about presents but also the birth of Jesus, but the boys are too excited about Santa.