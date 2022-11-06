Not Available

Threshold of the Void

  • Drama
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Neyrac Films

The young artist Wanda Leibovitz comes to Paris, hoping to forget unfortunate love. Soon after arrival directly at the station Wanda meets the mysterious old woman suggesting to rent at it the room (whom the old woman, allegedly, held ready for the now deceased sister). Wanda doesn't know yet that this room will change all her life shortly after it slightly opens a mysterious forbidden door.

Cast

Jean ServaisDe Gournais, le directeur de la galerie
Pierre Vaneck
Arlette Emmery
Claude Melki

Images