Throne of Blood

Mikio and Washizu are the commanders of the 1st and 2nd Fortress under a local lord, who reigns in the Spiders' Web Castle. After defeating the lord's enemies in battle, they visit the fortress. Washizu, driven by his wife, conspires and murders the lord, becoming lord of the castle. But his evil deeds come back to haunt him.
|Toshirō Mifune
|Taketori Washizu
|Isuzu Yamada
|Lady Asaji Washizu
|Akira Kubo
|Yoshiteru Miki
|Hiroshi Tachikawa
|Kunimaru Tsuzuki
|Takashi Shimura
|Noriyasu Odagura
|Minoru Chiaki
|Yoshiaki Miki
View Full Cast >