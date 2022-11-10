1957

Throne of Blood

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 14th, 1957

Studio

Toho Company, Ltd.

Mikio and Washizu are the commanders of the 1st and 2nd Fortress under a local lord, who reigns in the Spiders' Web Castle. After defeating the lord's enemies in battle, they visit the fortress. Washizu, driven by his wife, conspires and murders the lord, becoming lord of the castle. But his evil deeds come back to haunt him.

Cast

Toshirō MifuneTaketori Washizu
Isuzu YamadaLady Asaji Washizu
Akira KuboYoshiteru Miki
Hiroshi TachikawaKunimaru Tsuzuki
Takashi ShimuraNoriyasu Odagura
Minoru ChiakiYoshiaki Miki

