Through a Glass Darkly

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Svensk Filmindustri

While vacationing on a remote island retreat, a family’s already fragile ties are tested when daughter Karin discovers her father has been using her schizophrenia for his own literary means. As she drifts in and out of lucidity, the father, along with Karin’s husband and her younger brother, are unable to prevent Karin’s harrowing descent into the abyss of mental illness.

Cast

Harriet AnderssonKarin
Gunnar BjörnstrandDavid
Max von SydowMartin
Lars PassgårdFredrik (segment "Minus")

