Through My Window

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Marçal Forés

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Nostromo Pictures

Raquel is madly and irrevocably in love with Ares, her attractive and mysterious neighbour. The thing is, she has watched him from afar because, much to her dismay, they haven’t exchanged a single word. But Raquel has a very clear mission: to make Ares fall in love with her. However, she is not an innocent, helpless girl and she is certainly not prepared to lose everything to achieve her goal, most importantly not herself…

Cast

Clara GalleRaquel
Julio PeñaAres
Natalia AzaharaDaniela
Eric MasipArtemis
Guillermo LasherasYoshi
Hugo ArbuesApolo

Images

