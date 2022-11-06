Not Available

Through Naked Eyes

  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Charles Fries Productions

A musician living in an apartment building likes to check out the residents of the building opposite him--until he finds out one day that an attractive woman in that building is checking him out. He strikes up a relationship with her. Soon afterwards a string of serial killings occurs in the neighborhood, and suspicion begins to fall on the musician.

Cast

David SoulWilliam Parrish
Pam DawberAnne Walsh
Fionnula FlanaganDr. Frances Muller
William SchallertTerry Parrish
Dick Anthony WilliamsDet. Wylie
Rod McCaryTerry Sheppard

