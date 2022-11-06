Through Naked Eyes

A musician living in an apartment building likes to check out the residents of the building opposite him--until he finds out one day that an attractive woman in that building is checking him out. He strikes up a relationship with her. Soon afterwards a string of serial killings occurs in the neighborhood, and suspicion begins to fall on the musician.
|David Soul
|William Parrish
|Pam Dawber
|Anne Walsh
|Fionnula Flanagan
|Dr. Frances Muller
|William Schallert
|Terry Parrish
|Dick Anthony Williams
|Det. Wylie
|Rod McCary
|Terry Sheppard
