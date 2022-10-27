Through the Air

Vincent, a former air rifle champion lives a quiet life with his wife and his daughter. Despite his happy family life he ends up with economic problems. One day at the shooting range he meets the mysterious Renaud who promises him a solution to his problems by offering him an unusual job. Suddenly Vincent finds himself in a very dangerous spiral which turns out to be even harder to get out of than finding a solution to his economic problems.
|Reda Kateb
|Vincent Cavelle
|Ludivine Sagnier
|Delphine Cavelle
|Tchéky Karyo
|Armand Cavelle
|Johan Heldenbergh
|Renaud
|Pascal Demolon
|JP
|Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre
|Valérie
