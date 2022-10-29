Not Available

Thunder in Paradise 3

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Berk/Schwartz/Bonann Productions

Spencer and Bru break into his HQ and capture notorious drug lord Manuel Santiago of a DEA Agent. Santiago's angered assistant, Mason Lee, takes the school hostage where Kelly is teaching and Jessica is one of the students in attendance in retaliation to Santiago's capture. Alison, knowing a way in, joins Spencer and Bru in the rescue

Cast

Terry Gene BolleaR J "Hurricane" Spencer
Chris LemmonMartin "Bru" Brubaker
Carol AltKate LaRew
Patrick MacneeEdward Whitaker
Heidi MarkAlison Wilson
Cary-Hiroyuki TagawaMason Lee

