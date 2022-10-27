1968

Thunderbird 6

  • Adventure
  • Family
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 19th, 1968

Studio

Associated Television International

The International Rescue team is faced with one of its toughest challenges yet, as the revolutionary lighter-than-air craft Skyship One is hijacked while on her maiden voyage around the world. Against backdrops including the Statue of Liberty and the Sphinx, Lady Penelope, Parker, Alan and Tin-Tin fight the hijackers from on-board, while the rest of the team tries to stop the airship crashing.

Cast

Peter DyneleyJeff Tracy (voice)
Sylvia AndersonLady Penelope Creighton-Ward (voice)
Shane RimmerScott Tracy (voice)
Jeremy WilkinVirgil Tracy / Hogarth (voice)
Matt ZimmermanAlan Tracy / Carter (voice)
David GrahamGordon Tracy / Brains / Aloysius Parker (voice)

