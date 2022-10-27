Thunderbird 6

The International Rescue team is faced with one of its toughest challenges yet, as the revolutionary lighter-than-air craft Skyship One is hijacked while on her maiden voyage around the world. Against backdrops including the Statue of Liberty and the Sphinx, Lady Penelope, Parker, Alan and Tin-Tin fight the hijackers from on-board, while the rest of the team tries to stop the airship crashing.
|Peter Dyneley
|Jeff Tracy (voice)
|Sylvia Anderson
|Lady Penelope Creighton-Ward (voice)
|Shane Rimmer
|Scott Tracy (voice)
|Jeremy Wilkin
|Virgil Tracy / Hogarth (voice)
|Matt Zimmerman
|Alan Tracy / Carter (voice)
|David Graham
|Gordon Tracy / Brains / Aloysius Parker (voice)
