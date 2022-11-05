1955

Thursday's Children

  • Documentary

April 18th, 1955

Won the Academy Award for the Best Documentary Short of 1954. The subject deals with the children at The Royal School for the Deaf in Margate, Kent. The hearing-handicapped children are shown painstakingly learning what words are through exercises and games, practicing lip-reading and finally speech. Richard Burton's calm and sometimes-poetic narration adds to the heartwarming cheerfulness and courage of the children.

Cast

Richard Burton: Narrator
The Royal School for the Deaf: Themselves

