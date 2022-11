Not Available

Paris By Night 98 - Fly With Us to Las Vegas is a Paris By Night program produced by Thúy Nga that was filmed at the Theatre for the Performing Arts in Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino on September 26, 2009 and September 27, 2009 and release DVD from December 10, 2009. The show was hosted by Nguyễn Ngọc Ngạn and Nguyễn Cao Kỳ Duyên.