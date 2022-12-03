Ti ho visto negli occhi

Not Available

For the first time, the story of a kidnapping that made history. Giorgio Calissoni, kidnapped with his mother Anna Bulgari, is part of that tragic story and relives the days of imprisonment, up to the brutal cut of the ear, faithfully retracing one of the most heinous kidnappings of the kidnapping season. This documentary is dedicated to Anna Bulgari, in which she reveals unpublished details in a providential way before her disappearance. Giorgio, through this docu-crime, talks one last time with his mother Anna, living again, moment by moment, that painful memory.