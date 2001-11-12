Ray Nettles, a detective of San Francisco, and his partner Fuzzy must take up to one of the most dangerous terrorist gangs of the city. When one of the terrorists, the beautiful scientist Claire Manning is arrested, Swan, the leader of the terrorists, claims he will let explode bombs throughout the city if she will not be released. Because of the possible bloodshed, Nettles calls for the help of explosive expert Frank Glass...
|Tom Sizemore
|Steven Seagal
|Dennis Hopper
|Jaime Pressly
|Kevin Gage
|Simona Williams
|Booking Clerk (as Simone Levin)
View Full Cast >