2001

Ticker

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 12th, 2001

Studio

Not Available

Ray Nettles, a detective of San Francisco, and his partner Fuzzy must take up to one of the most dangerous terrorist gangs of the city. When one of the terrorists, the beautiful scientist Claire Manning is arrested, Swan, the leader of the terrorists, claims he will let explode bombs throughout the city if she will not be released. Because of the possible bloodshed, Nettles calls for the help of explosive expert Frank Glass...

Cast

Tom Sizemore
Steven Seagal
Dennis Hopper
Jaime Pressly
Kevin Gage
Simona WilliamsBooking Clerk (as Simone Levin)

Images