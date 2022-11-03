Ticket of No Return

A sartorially resplendent woman arrives in Berlin with plans to live out the rest of her days as a drunkard in this experimental film. The film provides the viewer with a tour of the city and some of the more colorful characters, but the appeal may be limited to those who are mavens of the experimental style.
|Tabea Blumenschein
|Sie
|Nina Hagen
|Sängerin in Taxifahrerkneipe
|Eddie Constantine
|am Künstlertisch
|Kurt Raab
|Chef
|Magdalena Montezuma
|Soziale Frage
|Günter Meisner
|Direktor Willi
View Full Cast >