Ticket of No Return

ZDF

A sartorially resplendent woman arrives in Berlin with plans to live out the rest of her days as a drunkard in this experimental film. The film provides the viewer with a tour of the city and some of the more colorful characters, but the appeal may be limited to those who are mavens of the experimental style.

Tabea Blumenschein Sie
Nina HagenSängerin in Taxifahrerkneipe
Eddie Constantineam Künstlertisch
Kurt RaabChef
Magdalena MontezumaSoziale Frage
Günter MeisnerDirektor Willi

