Elvis is a singing rodeo rider who drifts into an expensive dude ranch patronized by wealthy glamour girls. The owner, Vera Radford, hires Elvis as a stable man. Pretty physical fitness trainer Pam Merritt has a letter from her late grandfather directing her to a cache of gold in the ghost town of Silverado. The sheriff and his gang learn of the letter and plot to take it away from her.
|Elvis Presley
|Lonnie Beale / Panhandle Kid
|Julie Adams
|Vera Radford
|Jocelyn Lane
|Pam Meritt
|Jack Mullaney
|Stanley Potter
|Merry Anders
|Estelle Penfield
|Bill Williams
|Deputy Sturdivant
