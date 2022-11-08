Not Available

The 5 and 10 street crossing, it's boiling-up cars, stories, nights and days, connect the four corners of Tijuana. It is in this intersection where the road trip to Tijuana Nortec's Sounds starts, which leads us to penetrate a tremendously alive city, with special flavor of a well seasoned music. Here, the Nortec encounter with the Agua Caliente band, formed by fellows from Michoacan, Sinaloa and Tijuana, whom hit the metals with urban fruition, appears to take place in the solar plexus of Tijuana. The Nortec sound is presented as a faithful and happy reflection of what is real in the social and musical fabric. Members of the Agua Caliente band teach neighborhood children about the breaths, strings, percussions, singing and dancing. In Tijuana the educational, cultural and artistic projects start from a collective essence, the true secret of the border city.