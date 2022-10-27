In medieval Germany, poor and witty Till Eulenspiegel fools and cheats citizens, churchmen, and landlords. Although in most cases he uses his wit for personal well-being, he often helps the poor and weak. Eventually, he gains an influential but also dangerous position as royal fool at the court of the emperor.
|Cox Habbema
|Rosine
|Franciszek Pieczka
|Ritter Kunz
|Michael Gwisdek
|Landsknecht bei Kunz
|Eberhard Esche
|Fürst
|Dieter Montag
|Dominikanerpater
|Jörg Gudzuhn
|Oberhenker
View Full Cast >