Till Eulenspiegel

  • Adventure
  • History
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

DEFA

In medieval Germany, poor and witty Till Eulenspiegel fools and cheats citizens, churchmen, and landlords. Although in most cases he uses his wit for personal well-being, he often helps the poor and weak. Eventually, he gains an influential but also dangerous position as royal fool at the court of the emperor.

Cast

Cox HabbemaRosine
Franciszek PieczkaRitter Kunz
Michael GwisdekLandsknecht bei Kunz
Eberhard EscheFürst
Dieter MontagDominikanerpater
Jörg GudzuhnOberhenker

