“Greatest Hits & Greatest Bits” contains 25 awesome musical hits (20 live performance and 5 music videos) and 43 fan-favorite stand up bits that span 10 years of Tim’s career. Get a behind the scenes look at Tim’s past projects with his exclusive interviews. Plus, we included 35 minutes of rare archived concert footage from "Tim Hawkins LIVE!" (2002) available exclusively on this project.