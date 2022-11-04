Time Flies

The Professor (Felix Aylmer) is showing Susie (Evelyn Dall) around his time machine when it accidently takes off with Tommy (Tommy Handley) and Bill (George Moon) also on board. They are transported to Elizabethan England where they come across Walter Raleigh, William Shakespeare, Queen Elizabeth 1, Captain John Smith and Pocohontas. Will our time travellers return?
|Felix Aylmer
|The Professor
|Moore Marriott
|A Soothsayer
|Leslie Bradley
|Capt. Walter Raleigh
|John Salew
|William Shakespeare
|Roy Emerton
|Capt. John Smith
