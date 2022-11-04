Not Available

Time Flies

  • Comedy
  • Science Fiction

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

The Professor (Felix Aylmer) is showing Susie (Evelyn Dall) around his time machine when it accidently takes off with Tommy (Tommy Handley) and Bill (George Moon) also on board. They are transported to Elizabethan England where they come across Walter Raleigh, William Shakespeare, Queen Elizabeth 1, Captain John Smith and Pocohontas. Will our time travellers return?

Cast

Felix AylmerThe Professor
Moore MarriottA Soothsayer
Leslie BradleyCapt. Walter Raleigh
John SalewWilliam Shakespeare
Roy EmertonCapt. John Smith

