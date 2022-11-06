Time for Revenge

A union organizing demolition worker and a friend of his decide to blackmail the corrupt company they work for setting up a fake accident. Because of a miscalculation the friend dies, but he sticks with the plan and demands a big sum of money as indemnity. When the company refuses to pay, determined to prove the worker is lying, he is forced to make a tragic decision in order to win.
|Ulises Dumont
|Bruno Di Toro
|Rodolfo Ranni
|Torrance
|Arturo Maly
|Dr. Garcia Brown
|Enrique Liporace
|Ingeniero Basile
|Julio De Grazia
|Larsen
|Joffre Soares
|El padre
