Time for Revenge

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Aries Cinematográfica Argentina

A union organizing demolition worker and a friend of his decide to blackmail the corrupt company they work for setting up a fake accident. Because of a miscalculation the friend dies, but he sticks with the plan and demands a big sum of money as indemnity. When the company refuses to pay, determined to prove the worker is lying, he is forced to make a tragic decision in order to win.

Cast

Ulises DumontBruno Di Toro
Rodolfo RanniTorrance
Arturo MalyDr. Garcia Brown
Enrique LiporaceIngeniero Basile
Julio De GraziaLarsen
Joffre SoaresEl padre

