Time of Death

Following the death of CEO Robert Loring at precisely 10:44 pm, the FBI sends in Jordan Price, one of their best and brightest to solve the case. As other key executives are murdered at exactly the same time, Jordan finds herself investigating the past in order to solve the case. She quickly discovers the ultimate cover up and is under the gun to solve the mystery before the next victim is killed.
|Kathleen Robertson
|Jordan Price
|Gianpaolo Venuta
|Elliot Larken
|Sarah Power
|Megan Welles
|Link Baker
|Miles Hayden
|Daniel Fathers
|Captain Vaughn
|Dean Armstrong
|Vincent Delucas
View Full Cast >