2013

Time of Death

  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

July 18th, 2013

Studio

Incendo Productions

Following the death of CEO Robert Loring at precisely 10:44 pm, the FBI sends in Jordan Price, one of their best and brightest to solve the case. As other key executives are murdered at exactly the same time, Jordan finds herself investigating the past in order to solve the case. She quickly discovers the ultimate cover up and is under the gun to solve the mystery before the next victim is killed.

Cast

Kathleen RobertsonJordan Price
Gianpaolo VenutaElliot Larken
Sarah PowerMegan Welles
Link BakerMiles Hayden
Daniel FathersCaptain Vaughn
Dean ArmstrongVincent Delucas

