Not Available

Time of Miracles

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Radiotelevizija Beograd

September 1945. The new communist authorities go into the church, hang the flag of the Party and paint over the old frescoes, but each time the frescoes miraculously return. A stranger comes to town and works miracles; the townsfolk are convinced he is the Messiah. Director Paskaljevic cut his TV miniseries, based on the novel by Borislav Pekic, to feature film length.

Cast

Predrag Miki ManojlovićNikodim
Dragan MaksimovićLazar
Mirjana KaranovićMarta
Danilo 'Bata' StojkovićJovan
Svetozar CvetkovićMladić
Mirjana JokovićMarija

