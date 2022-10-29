Time of Miracles

September 1945. The new communist authorities go into the church, hang the flag of the Party and paint over the old frescoes, but each time the frescoes miraculously return. A stranger comes to town and works miracles; the townsfolk are convinced he is the Messiah. Director Paskaljevic cut his TV miniseries, based on the novel by Borislav Pekic, to feature film length.
|Predrag Miki Manojlović
|Nikodim
|Dragan Maksimović
|Lazar
|Mirjana Karanović
|Marta
|Danilo 'Bata' Stojković
|Jovan
|Svetozar Cvetković
|Mladić
|Mirjana Joković
|Marija
