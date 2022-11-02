Time of Violence

In the 17th century, a Bulgarian Christian region is selected by the Ottoman rulers to serve as an example of conversion to Islam. A Janissary who was kidnapped from the village as a boy is sent to force the reluctant inhabitants to convert. The Turkish governor seeks a peaceful solution, but ultimately torture, violence, and rebellion break out.
|Rousy Chanev
|The Priest, pop Aligorko
|Ivan Krystev
|Manol
|Anya Pencheva
|Sevda
|Valter Toski
|Venetzianetza
|Vassil Mihaylov
|Syuleyman aga
|Kalina Stefanova
|Elitza
