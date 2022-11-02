Not Available

Time of Violence

  • Drama
  • History

In the 17th century, a Bulgarian Christian region is selected by the Ottoman rulers to serve as an example of conversion to Islam. A Janissary who was kidnapped from the village as a boy is sent to force the reluctant inhabitants to convert. The Turkish governor seeks a peaceful solution, but ultimately torture, violence, and rebellion break out.

Cast

Rousy ChanevThe Priest, pop Aligorko
Ivan KrystevManol
Anya PenchevaSevda
Valter ToskiVenetzianetza
Vassil MihaylovSyuleyman aga
Kalina StefanovaElitza

