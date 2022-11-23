Time Tracers

Not Available

When the discovery of a five-thousand year old artifact of a humanoid reptile leads an investigative reporter to the Kronos Project, he uncovers an experimental device created to send humans through time, controlled by a ruthless multi-billionaire. As the Kronos experiment progresses through the Civil War era to the Jurassic age, high-tech sabotage and deceit ensue, resulting in devastating events that lead to a ripple in time, a paradox, that if not contained could change the entire course of evolution and destroy the universe as we know it.