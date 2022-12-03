Timeline: The History of ECW 1992/93 as told by Tod Gordon

Not Available

To understand what ECW became, we must learn from where it came. In a wrestling world invaded by Goons, pig farmers, and Sparky Plugs, there would soon operate a wrestling church in South Philadelphia. That site preached gospel to wrestling fans longing for some danger and believability. And for this very special edition of the series we head back to that very location, the former ECW Arena. Our guest for this exploration of the very inception of ECW is the founder, Tod Gordon. Tod will take you inside everything that formed the company and fostered the identity that the big feds would try to emulate. From humble beginnings to sudden glory, this is the tale of how it happened! Plus a great bonus feature as Tod takes us through the former ECW Arena!