1936

Times Square Playboy

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

May 8th, 1936

Studio

In this comedy, based on a George M. Cohan play, a hick comes to the city to attend his old buddy's wedding. The rube is such a bumpkin that trouble ensues every time he speaks. Thanks to him, the wedding is nearly called off. Fortunately it all works out in the end.

Cast

June TravisBeth Calhoon, aka Fay Melody
Barton MacLaneCasey (Vic's Butler/Trainer)
Gene LockhartP.H. "Ben", "Pig Head" Bancroft
Kathleen LockhartLottie Bancroft
Dick PurcellWally Calhoun
Craig ReynoldsJoe Roberts

