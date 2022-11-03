Times Square Playboy

In this comedy, based on a George M. Cohan play, a hick comes to the city to attend his old buddy's wedding. The rube is such a bumpkin that trouble ensues every time he speaks. Thanks to him, the wedding is nearly called off. Fortunately it all works out in the end.
|June Travis
|Beth Calhoon, aka Fay Melody
|Barton MacLane
|Casey (Vic's Butler/Trainer)
|Gene Lockhart
|P.H. "Ben", "Pig Head" Bancroft
|Kathleen Lockhart
|Lottie Bancroft
|Dick Purcell
|Wally Calhoun
|Craig Reynolds
|Joe Roberts
