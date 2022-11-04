Tin Can Concert

Not Available

Doc, a feline with musical talents, conducts an all-alley-cat symphony orchestra in a rendition of Giacomo Rossini's Cinderella overture. He enters the rehearsal hall and, with a touch of spring, is projected to the top of a grandfather clock that is the podium from which he directs the orchestra. A mouse is peacefully sleeping on his matchbox bed inside the clock, underneath the swinging pendulum. As Doc is directing the orchestra, he leans over and playfully lowers the pendulum so that the mouse is caught and swings with its motion. The band plays on. The mouse, now angry, endeavors to out-scream the band, but he's muffled by Doc.