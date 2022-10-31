Tingala Sa Baba

Not Available

In a typical playground, life plays a game of irony when two 8-year old kids are on a seesaw. One is a rather hefty child from a well-to-do family who is stuck at the bottom, whereas a lanky child brought up in poverty is on top. Rich kid is looking up to the poor boy, who in turn, is looking down on him. How will the rich kid reverse their positions? The answer to that question will make one realize that friendship is more valuable than money, while the other will discover his true worth as a friend.